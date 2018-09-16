Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory E Florida Street

Posted By: Greensboro 101 September 16, 2018 10:24 pm

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 16, 2018) – The traffic signals are now operative

GREENSBORO, NC (September 16, 2018) – The traffic signals on E. Florida Street at Willow Road are out due to a blown transformer. Duke Energy is en route. Motorists are asked to treat this intersection as a four-way stop.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon UPDATED-Traffic-Advisory-E-Florida-St-9-16-2018.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE