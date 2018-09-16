Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory E Florida Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 16, 2018) – The traffic signals are now operative

GREENSBORO, NC (September 16, 2018) – The traffic signals on E. Florida Street at Willow Road are out due to a blown transformer. Duke Energy is en route. Motorists are asked to treat this intersection as a four-way stop.

