Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory E Bessemer Avenue

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 2, 2021 1:29 am

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 2, 2021) – All lanes of E. Bessemer Avenue are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 1, 2021) – All lanes of E. Bessemer Avenue are closed between Easton Road and Dockery Street due to a hit and run investigation involving injury. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon UPDATED-Traffic-Advisory-E-Bessemer-Av-6-2-2021.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE