Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory E Bessemer Avenue

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 2, 2021) – All lanes of E. Bessemer Avenue are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 1, 2021) – All lanes of E. Bessemer Avenue are closed between Easton Road and Dockery Street due to a hit and run investigation involving injury. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

