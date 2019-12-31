Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Business I 85

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (December 31, 2019) – All lanes are back open.
GREENSBORO, NC (December 31, 2019) – All lanes of northbound Business I – 85 at S. Holden Road are closed except the far left lane due to a vehicle collision involving minor injury while the scene is cleared. Motorists are asked to use caution in this area.
# # # #
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.