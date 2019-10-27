Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Bridford Parkway

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 27, 2019) – All lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (October 27, 2019) – The northbound lanes of Bridford Parkway at Big Tree Way are being diverted onto Big Tree Way due to an two-vehicle collision at the intersection involving minor injuries. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

