Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Bass Chapel Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 1, 2021) – All lanes of Bass Chapel Road are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2021) – All lanes of Bass Chapel Road between Wrenwood Drive and Netfield Road are closed pending repair work by Duke Energy due to damaged utility-lines in the roadway resulting from a vehicle collision. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

