Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Avalon Road

March 3, 2019

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 3, 2019) – The area of Avalon Road and Apache Street are clear and back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 3, 2019) – The area of Avalon Road and Apache Street are closed due to a small structure fire under control. Motorists are asked to avoid this area while the Greensboro Fire Department continues their investigation.

