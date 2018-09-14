Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory 600 block W Vandalia Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 14, 2018) – All lanes of W. Vandalia Road are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 14, 2018) – The 600 block of W. Vandalia Road is closed due to down utility-lines resulting from a single-vehicle collision involving serious injury. Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes.

# # # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.