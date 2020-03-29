Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory 4000 block Wendover Avenue

Posted By: Greensboro 101 March 29, 2020 9:56 pm

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 29, 2020) – The eastbound lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 29, 2020) – The eastbound lanes of the 4000 block of W. Wendover Avenue are closed momentarily to clear a vehicle collision involving minor injury. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon UPDATED-Traffic-Advisory-4000-block-W-Wendover-Ave-3-29-2020.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE