Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory 4000 block Wendover Avenue

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (March 29, 2020) – The eastbound lanes are back open.
GREENSBORO, NC (March 29, 2020) – The eastbound lanes of the 4000 block of W. Wendover Avenue are closed momentarily to clear a vehicle collision involving minor injury. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
