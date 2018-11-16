Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory 3800 block of Yanceyville Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (November 16, 2018) – All lanes of Yanceyville Street are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (November 15, 2018) – The northbound lanes of 3800 block of Yanceyville Street are closed due to a single vehicle collision involving minor injuries resulting in a down utility-pole in the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

