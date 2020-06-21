Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory 3800 block of W Gate City Boulevard

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 21, 2020) – The eastbound lanes of the 3800 block of W. Gate City Boulevard are back open for normal traffic.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 20, 2020) – The eastbound lanes of the 3800 block of W. Gate City Boulevard are closed while a vehicle collision involving injury is cleared from the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

# # # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.