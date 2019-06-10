Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory 2700 block Regents Park Lane

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 10, 2019) – All lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 9, 2019) – All lanes of the 2700 block of Regents Park Lane are closed due to a single-vehicle collision involving contact with a tree. Motorists are asked to avoid this area until the scene can be cleared.

