Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory 2200 block Martin Luther King Jr Drive

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 9, 2020) – The northbound lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (May 9, 2020) – The northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in the 2200 block are closed due to a vehicle collision involving minor injury. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

