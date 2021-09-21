Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 21, 2021) – All lanes of I – 40 are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 21, 2021) – Three eastbound lanes of I-40 at US 68 are closed due to clearing a vehicle collision involving property damage in the roadway. Motorists are asked to utilize caution in this area.

