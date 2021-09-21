Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory

Posted By: Greensboro 101 September 21, 2021 10:18 pm

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 21, 2021) – All lanes of I – 40 are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 21, 2021) – Three eastbound lanes of I-40 at US 68 are closed due to clearing a vehicle collision involving property damage in the roadway. Motorists are asked to utilize caution in this area.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon UPDATED-Traffic-Advisory-I-40-US-68-9-21-2021.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE