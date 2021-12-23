Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory 1220 Pleasant Ridge Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (December 23, 2021) – All lanes are back open except Brigham Road which is still closed between Pleasant Ridge Road and Atchison Road.

GREENSBORO, NC (December 23, 2021) – Due to a fire investigation by the Greensboro Fire Department at 1220 Pleasant Ridge Road–All northbound lanes of Pleasant Ridge Road north of Berkley Hall Manor Lane, Brigham Road at Pleasant Ridge Road and Brigham Road north of Atchison Road are closed. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

