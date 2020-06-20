Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory 1200 block Bridford Parkway

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 20, 2020) – The 1200 block of Bridford Parkway is back open for normal traffic.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 20, 2020) – The 1200 block of Bridford Parkway is currently impeded due to vehicles in the roadway involved in a collision involving minor injury. Motorists are asked to avoid this area until the scene can be cleared.

# # # #

