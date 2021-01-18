Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory 1100 block Pisgah Church Road

Posted By: Greensboro 101 January 18, 2021 3:54 am

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 18, 2021) – All lanes of the 1100 block of Pisgah Church Road are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (January 18, 2021) – All lanes of the 1100 block of Pisgah Church Road are closed due to an investigation by the Greensboro Fire Department. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

