Press Release Updated Traffic Adv Patterson St

UPDATED Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 21, 2022): ALL lanes of Patterson Street are now back OPEN.

GREENSBORO, NC (January 21, 2022) – Please be advised, ALL lanes of Patterson Street, between S Holden Road and Merritt Drive, are closed due to a vehicle collision, and low hanging utility lines.

There is currently no estimated time frame for re-opening the road.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

