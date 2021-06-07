Press Release Updated Silver Alert Cancelled for Deven Cain

UPDATE SILVER ALERT CANCELLED****** SILVER ALERT *****

GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2021) The Silver Alert for Deven Lamont Cain has been cancelled. Mr. Cain was located in safe condition.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 6, 2021,) The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Deven Lamont Cain. Mr.Cain is a 18-year-old black male. He is described as approximately 5-foot-7-inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen at 12:12 pm on June 6, 2021 from 501 South Regional Road Room 125 Greensboro, NC 27409. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “Dragonball-Z” character “Goku” on the front, black faded sweat-pants, and black sneakers.

Mr. Cain is reported to be suffering from cognitive impairment.

