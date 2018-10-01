Press Release Updated Silver Alert 2134 McConnell Road

UPDATE:++Silver Alert++

GREENSBORO, NC (October 1, 2018) – Mr. Jackson was located safe and sound.

GREENSBORO, NC (October 1, 2018) – On 9.30.2018 at 12:44 p.m. – Police responded to 2134 McConnell Road in reference to a missing 11-year old male identified as William Daryl Jackson. He was last seen at 1130 hours on 9.30.2018 at this location.

Mr. Jackson is a black-male, 4’0, 65 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. A clothing description was not available.

[IMG_4019]

The missing person is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336.373.2287.

