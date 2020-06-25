Press Release Updated Shooting Woodbriar Avenue

UPDATE: SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

GREENSBORO, NC (June 25, 2020) – All lanes are back open.

Motorists are advised that the 1200 Block of Woodbriar Av. Is currently closed. The Greensboro Police department is investigating a drive by shooting. 1 patient was transported by EMS with non -life threating injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

