Press Release Updated Homicide Arrest 4241 Bernau Avenue

UPDATE: Homicide Arrest from 4241 Bernau Avenue

***HOMICIDE ARREST***

At approximately 7:40 p.m. on 10/13/2018, Tadarrius Martrez Devon Davis B/M 26 years old of High Point, NC, surrendered himself to the Greensboro Police Department in relation to the homicide investigation of Ali Fard Hasan. Davis has been charged with First Degree Murder, Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious and Assault by Pointing a Gun. Davis is currently in the Guilford County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.

****UPDATE****

The male victim in this incident has died as a result of his injuries He has been identified as Ali Fard Hasan B/M 25 years old of Greensboro. This is now being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.

GREENSBORO, NC (Oct. 13, 2018) – At approximately 8:12 a.m. police responded to a reported shooting at 4241 Bernau Avenue in Greensboro. Upon arrival police located two victims, one male and one female with apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to an area hospital. The male victim transported is in critical condition, the female victim is in stable condition. Police, Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are on scene.

There is limited suspect information at this time, it is believed the suspect vehicle is a newer model charcoal gray sedan possibly either a BMW or Infinity.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible

# # # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.