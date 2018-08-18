Press Release Updated Homicide 3530 Farmington Drive

Homicide Update

GREENSBORO, NC (August 18, 2018) – Both victims succumbed to their injuries and this shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

The identity of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

GREENSBORO, NC (August 17, 2018) – On 8.17.2018 at 10:17 p.m. – Police responded to 3530 Farmington Drive in reference to a shooting. Officers located two male victims suffering from gunshot injuries. Both are currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

