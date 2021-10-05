Press Release Updated Amber Alert Azlazier Ritter

UPDATE: Stolen Auto — Child Endangerment

GREENSBORO, NC (October 5, 2021) – The missing child was located in High Point, NC and was returned to his parents. The stolen vehicle was also located with the missing child.

GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2021) – On October 4, at 9:01 p.m. a black in color 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with a 30-day temporary tag VW57911 was stolen from the Great Stops located at 5412 W Market Street. An eleven-month old black male child was in the vehicle at the time. Azlazial Amir Ritter 11 months old and is wearing a Red and Black Michael Jordan onesie.

The suspect was described as a 17-20 year old dark skin black male, 5’8″ to 6″, wearing a blue camouflage jacket, gray pants, and sandals with white socks. The stolen vehicle has the left rear brake light out.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone seeing this vehicle and child are asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.