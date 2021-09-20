Press Release Updated Aggravated Assault

UPDATE: Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 20, 2021) – All lanes of travel have reopened.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 20, 2021) – At 5:50 p.m. police responded to the intersection of E Florida St., and Randolph Ave., in reference to a shooting. Officers located one male suffering from a gunshot wound. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic is being diverted from E Florida St., between MLK Jr Dr., and Elm-Eugene St. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes until further notice.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

