Press Release Update: US 29 Back Open

**********UPDATE: US 29 is now back open**********
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (November 13, 2018) – Be advised that US 29 north bound at I-40 East / Business 85 N will be closed for a short period due to a motor vehicle crash
Please use alternate routes of travel at this time.
Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]<gpdnet/>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.