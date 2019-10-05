Press Release Update: US 29 at Phillips Avenue is now open

******UPDATE: All lanes of US 29 are now open******

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (October 5, 2019) -Please be advised that the Southbound lanes of US 29 at Phillips Avenue are currently closed due to a traffic crash. All traffic is advised to avoid this area if possible.

No further information is available at this time.

