Press Release Update-Traffic Advisory-Lawndale Avenue Back Open

*******Lawndale Drive is now back open*******

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 30, 2020) – Please be advised, Lawndale Avenue between Bluemont Drive and Liberty Drive is currently closed due to a fire investigation. During this investigation, Markland Drive between Battleground and Lawndale Avenue is also closed.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area and find alternate routes.

# # #

Toni E. Kiser

City o Greensboro, Police Department

Support Bureau, Information Services Division

Watch Operations Center Specialist

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro NC 27402

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

336-373-2496

Toni.kiser@greenboro-nc.gov<mailto:Toni.kiser@greenboro-nc.gov>

“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.