Press Release Update: Traffic Advisory: I 85 at I 40 Merge Exit 132

June 14, 2019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

**********UPDATE: All lanes of travel are now open**********

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 14, 2019) – Be advised that I-85 northbound near the I-40 merge at exit 132 is down to one lane due to a vehicle collision involving injuries. Motorists are asked to utilize caution and expect delays in this area.

