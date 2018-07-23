Press Release Update-Traffic Advisory-Horse Pen Creek at New Garden is functioning properly

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 23, 2018) – All traffic signals in this area are now functioning properly.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 22, 2018) – Several traffic-signals are inoperative in the immediate vicinity of New Garden Road and the Horse Pen Creek Road area. Motorists are asked to utilize caution and to treat each affected intersection as a four-way stop.

