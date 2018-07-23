Press Release Update-Traffic Advisory-Horse Pen Creek at New Garden is functioning properly

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 23, 2018 7:22 am

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 23, 2018) – All traffic signals in this area are now functioning properly.

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (July 22, 2018) – Several traffic-signals are inoperative in the immediate vicinity of New Garden Road and the Horse Pen Creek Road area. Motorists are asked to utilize caution and to treat each affected intersection as a four-way stop.
# # # #

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon UPDATED-Traffic-Advisory-Horse-Pen-Creek-at-New-Garden-07-23-2018.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE