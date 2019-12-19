Press Release Update: Robbery Suspect Apprehended

Police Arrest Man Involved in Robbery of Person

GREENSBORO, NC (December 19, 2019) – Greensboro Police arrested a man involved in a robbery of person yesterday. At 4:26 p.m. Greensboro police responded to the 2400 block of Battleground Avenue on a reported carjacking. A victim met police there and stated that her vehicle had been taken at gunpoint. The suspect, a male subject armed with a handgun, fled in the vehicle west on Oakcrest Drive. Officers were able to use witness information along with embedded GPS technology in the vehicle to track the suspect. The vehicle was located in the East Market Street corridor. Officers coordinated with OnStar to disable the fleeing vehicle and detained the suspect on Murrow Blvd. The incident briefly interrupted traffic along Murrow Blvd.

The driver of the vehicle, Eddie Garcia-Ortega, age 42, was identified as the suspect in the robbery. Mr. Garcia-Ortega was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and placed in the custody of the Guilford County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

