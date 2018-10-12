Press Release : Update on road conditions and closures in Greensboro

Motorist Should Stay Off the Road During Hazardous Weather

GREENSBORO, NC (Oct. 11, 2018) – Due to the weather multiple intersections throughout the city are without power, and there is flooding along some roadways. People are strongly advised to remain off the roadways while conditions are hazardous. The safest place to be during adverse weather is at home. Fewer vehicles on the roadways allow emergency personnel to more easily respond to serious incidents.

Motorists who must be on the roads should drive with extreme caution and treat intersections with non-working lights as a four-way stop. Motorist should avoid any flooded roads and not try to navigate through any flooded roadways.

There may also be downed trees or power lines. Never touch, move or go near any kind of downed or hanging line, even if it looks harmless. Warn others to stay away. Immediately report a downed line to your local utility company emergency center. If you have an emergency call 911.

The following major thoroughfares are still without power:

Friendly Ave. from Jefferson Rd. to Elam Ave.

East Wendover Ave. from 29 to Sykes Ave.

Lawndale Dr. From Martinsville Ave. to Air Harbor Rd.

Horse Pen Creek Rd. From Drawbridge Pkwy to Jessup Grove Rd.

Holden Rd. from Bryan Blvd to Friendly Ave.

Bryan Blvd from Benjamin Pkwy to Westridge Ave

Freeman Mill Rd. at Randleman Rd.

Battleground Ave. at Westridge Rd.

Battleground Ave at Edney Ridge Rd.

This is not an exhaustive list as many smaller intersections and roadways are also without power. Motorists are asked to please continue to drive with caution.

Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]<gpdnet/>

