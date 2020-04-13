Press Release Update: I-85N/I-40E at S. Elm Eugene Street open

****UPDATE: All lanes of I-40E/I-85N at S. Elm Eugene Street are now open*****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 13, 2020) – Be advised I-40E/I-85N at South Elm Eugene street is down to one lane due to a traffic accident involving injuries. Motorists are asked to use caution in this area.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]<gpdnet/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.