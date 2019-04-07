Press Release Update: I-40 EB between E. Gate City Blvd and Youngs Mill Rd is now open

******Update: I-40 Eastbound between East Gate City Boulevard and Youngs Mill Road is now open******
Correction: Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (April 7, 2019) – All lanes of Eastbound I-40, between East Gate City and Youngs Mill Road are shut down due to an accident with injuries.
Please avoid the area and utilize alternate routes of travel.
