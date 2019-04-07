Press Release Update: I-40 EB between E. Gate City Blvd and Youngs Mill Rd is now open

******Update: I-40 Eastbound between East Gate City Boulevard and Youngs Mill Road is now open******

Correction: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 7, 2019) – All lanes of Eastbound I-40, between East Gate City and Youngs Mill Road are shut down due to an accident with injuries.

Please avoid the area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
