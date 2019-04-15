Press Release Update: Hobbs Road at Wake Place is now open

*****UPDATE: Hobbs Road at Wake Place is now open to traffic*****

GREENSBORO, NC (April 15, 2019) – Hobbs Road at Wake Place is blocked due to a fallen tree across the roadway. Field Operations has been called out. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes.

