Press Release Update: Hobbs Road at Wake Place is now open

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

*****UPDATE: Hobbs Road at Wake Place is now open to traffic*****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 15, 2019) – Hobbs Road at Wake Place is blocked due to a fallen tree across the roadway. Field Operations has been called out. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes.

