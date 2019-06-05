Press Release Update: E. Whittington is now Open

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 5, 2019 11:36 am

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

******Update: East Whittington is now open******

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 5, 2019) – E. Whittington Street is closed between Arlington Street and S. Elm Street due to down utility-lines resulting from a single-vehicle hit and run. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

# # # #

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]<gpdnet/>

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-E-Whittington-St-6-5-2019.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE