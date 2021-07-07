Press Release Update Battleground Ave Homicide Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: On July 7, 2021 at 6:00 pm Avion Carnel Bell (19 years old) of Greensboro was arrested for the below homicide.

Bell was charged with:

First Degree Murder

Attempted Robbery with Dangerous Weapon

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Possession of Stolen Firearm

Robbery with Dangerous Weapon

He is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail without bond.

UPDATE: The victim in this incident has succumbed their injuries. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Patricia Grant, 72 years old from Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 1, 2021) – On 7.1.2021 at 6:03 a.m. police responded to 2834 Battleground Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault. Officers located one victim suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

The suspect was described as a black-male wearing a green winter coat with a hood, who fled on foot. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

