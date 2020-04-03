Press Release Update – Assault Investigated as Homicide

Update: Aggravated Assault Now Being Investigated as a Homicide

Death Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (April 3, 2020) – At approximately 6:49 p.m. on 4.02.2020 — the Greensboro Police Department responded to the 1000 Block of Creek Ridge Rd to a “Gunshot Wound” call . Upon arrival one male victim was located outside of a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The vehicle was parked in a residential drive way on Creek Ridge Road.

An unknown suspect vehicle fled the area after the shooting incident occurred. Currently no suspect leads have been uncovered at this stage of the investigation. The victim was transported to a local hospital; however he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the medical facility. The victim has been identified as Zane Anthony Crosson; a 28 year old male. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the area to conduct a detailed investigation of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

