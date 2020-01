Traffic Incident Involving Train and Pedestrian

GREENSBORO, NC (January 19, 2020) – At 8:23 p.m. on 1.19.2020-police responded to Bryan Park Road near Townsend Road reference a pedestrian struck by a train. A deceased victim was located by officers.

An active investigation continues.

