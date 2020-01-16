Press Release Traffic Fatality Yanceyville Street 01162020

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Motor Vehicle Fatal Collision

GREENSBORO, NC (January 16, 2020) – On Thursday January 16, 2020 at 1504 hours Mr. Michael Allen Clark, W/M/64 of Browns Summit, North Carolina was operating a 1998 Mazda Protégé north bound on Yanceyville Road. His vehicle travelled left of center and collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south bound on Yanceyville Road. The Chevrolet Silverado was operated by Mr. Kenneth Cornell Gregory, W/M/72 of Greensboro, North Carolina. Mr. Clark was pronounced dead at the collision scene, while Mr. Gregory and his passenger were transported to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The family of Mr. Michael Allen Clark was notified of his death by Greensboro Police personnel. The collision is currently being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

It has been five days since the last fatal collision in the city limits of Greensboro.



