Press Release: Traffic Fatality W Friendly Av/N Elam Av 01252021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

Fatal Crash at W Friendly Av and N Elam Av

GREENSBORO, NC – On Monday 01/25/2021 at 1755 hours, the Greensboro Police Department responded to the intersection of W Friendly Avenue and N Elam Avenue in reference to a traffic collision that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and has not been criminally charged.

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is still investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.