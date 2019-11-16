Press Release: Traffic Fatality US 29 11152019

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact:Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Fatal Crash at US29 and E Cone Blvd.

GREENSBORO, NC 11/15/2019 Mr. Achilles Machen (22yr old of Greensboro) was operating a 2007 Honda Accord north on US29 and ran off the roadway to the right. Mr. Machen over corrected and struck the center median guard rail. The vehicle then rolled, ejected Mr. Machen and landed on its roof. Mr. Machen was transported to Cone Hospital and died as a result of his injuries. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.