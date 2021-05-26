Press Release Traffic Fatality Norwalk Patterson

Fatal Crash at Patterson St and Norwalk St

GREENSBORO, NC (05/26/2021) – On Wednesday at 03:28 p.m. Bryan Chase Ballard (w/m 25 of Jamestown) was operating a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle south on Patterson St toward Norwalk St when he lost control and began tumbling down the street. Mr. Ballard died at the scene as a result of the crash. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in this crash. The investigation is on-going.

Patterson St was closed intermittently during the on scene investigation but is now open to regular traffic.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.