Press Release: Traffic Fatality New Garden Rd 071219

Fatal Crash

GREENSBORO, NC July 12, 2019 at approximately 8:21 p.m. Mr. Phillip Neal of Greensboro was traveling north on New Garden Rd. in a Hyundai Santa Fe and struck the rear of a Honda Civic driven by Mr. Carlos Arturo Taylhardat of Greensboro. The Honda was forced into oncoming traffic and struck by a Nissan Titan driven by Mr. Michael Hooper of Providence, NC. Mr. Carlos Taylhardat died as a result of his injuries at the scene. It is believed that speed and a medical condition was the cause of the crash. No charges have been filed at this time. Investigation is ongoing with crash reconstruction.

