Press Release: Traffic Fatality Burlington Rd.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2018) On Saturday 06/16/2018 Mr. Gaston Coy Underwood, W/M/56 of Greensboro, was operating a 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on the 3500 block of Burlington Road. Mr. Underwood lost control of the motorcycle and ran off the roadway to the right before being ejected from the motorcycle. As a result of the ejection he suffered life threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital. Mr. Gaston has since succumbed to those injuries.

The collision is under investigation by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

