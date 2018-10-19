Press release – traffic fatality – 2018-1019-020

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: R.D. Goad

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4320

Fatal Crash

GREENSBORO, NC – On 10-19-2018 at 0305 hours, the Greensboro Police Department received a call reference a motor vehicle crashed into a tree on Fleming Rd. Miss Ofelia Paredes (W/F 21yrs old of Colfax) was traveling south on Fleming Rd and her vehicle went off on the right side and then back across lanes of travel. The vehicle then went off the roadway to the left and struck a grove of trees. Miss Paredes died as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash. Crash Reconstruction is continuing the follow-up for this case.

