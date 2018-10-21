Press Release Traffic Fatality 10212018

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: R.D. Goad

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4320

Fatal Crash

GREENSBORO, NC (10/21/2018) Mr. Jarrett Dallas Jackson (34yr old of Greensboro) was operating a 2001 Ford Expedition and ran off the roadway to the right. Mr. Jackson came back onto the road and overcorrected. The vehicle then went off the road once again and rolled over. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.

