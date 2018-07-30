Press Release : Traffic Crash Update- Weslow Willow Dr

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: R.D Goad



Traffic Crash Fatality

GREENSBORO, NC (July 30, 2018) – On Thursday, June 21, 2018, at approximately 7:58 am, Greensboro Police responded to 6106 West Market Street in reference to a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Mr. Troy Pore, 41, of Burlington, was operating a 2000 BMW 328CI eastbound on West Market Street and attempted to turn into an apartment complex on Weslow Willow Drive. Mr. Pore failed to see a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle, operated by Mr. Carlos Patterson, 25, of Greensboro. The vehicles collided in the intersection and Mr. Patterson was ejected from the motorcycle. Mr. Patterson was transported to a local hospital for treatment. On July 28, 2018, Mr. Patterson succumbed to his injuries. This investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Crash Reconstruction unit.

