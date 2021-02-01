Press Release: Traffic Crash Summit Avenue 02012021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2021) – Greensboro Police currently have Summit Avenue between Cody Avenue and Rankin Road closed due to a traffic crash investigation involving injuries. Please use an alternate route and avoid the area at this time.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

