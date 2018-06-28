Press Release Traffic Crash Fatality E Wendover Avenue

Traffic Crash Fatality

GREENSBORO, NC (June 28, 2018) – On Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at approximately 2313 hours, Greensboro Police responded to a motorcycle vs. automobile crash at the intersection of E. Wendover Av and Elwell St. Mr. Ibn Dixon/28 of Greensboro was operating a blue 2007 Suzuki GSX R750 westbound on E. Wendover Av. Mr. Clyde Peeden/62 of Greensboro, was operating a gray 2014 Dodge Dart eastbound on E. Wendover Av. Mr. Peeden attempted to execute a left turn at the intersection and collided with the motorcycle. Mr. Dixon has been pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. No charges have been filed. This ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.