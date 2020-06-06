Press Release: Traffic Crash 06062020

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CRASH WITH LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES ON

W MARKET ST NEAR MARSHALL SMITH RD

GREENSBORO, NC (DATE) – On Saturday 6/6/2020, at 16:17 hrs, Greensboro Police responded to a crash on W Market St near Marshall Smith Rd.

Mr. William Wiseman, (62 years old, of Kernersville, NC) was operating a 2016 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle west on W Market St when he collided with a 2019 Freightliner Tractor Trailer operated by Mr. Phillip Delgado (61 years old, of Greensboro, NC) Mr. Wiseman sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

W Market St at Marshall Smith Rd was closed for a short time during the course of the investigation, but has since been opened to traffic.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

